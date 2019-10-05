Bruce Johnson was the inaugural winner of the David Kampe Legacy Award, a new accolade which will be presented posthumously on an annual basis.
Johnson, 68, died this year after a courageous battle with cancer.
He was a school teacher and later principal with the Okanagan Skaha School District for 34 years. Following retirement, he served as a school board trustee for seven years.
Johnson's volunteer work included serving as president of the South Okanagan Children's Charity, which raised money for playgrounds in Penticton. He was executive director with the South Okanagan Similkameen Community Foundation. He also volunteered with the Canadian Cancer Society, serving as the national treasurer for six years and traveling Western Canada giving presentations to bereaved parents.
Johnson's wife, Jan, accepted the award along with son Kevin and his sister Susan.
"Thank you all so much, Bruce is looking down on us and is very happy tonight," Jan told the audience at tonight's Business Excellence Awards.
Additionally, Johnson committed 50 per cent of his trustee's salary to purchasing tickets or attending fundraisers within the school district and community. He also believed in attending concerts, plays and arts shows knowing the artists want an audience.
