Three people were treated by paramedics for what were believed to be minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning that snarled traffic on Highway 97 at the turn-off to Red Wing Resort just north of Penticton.
Unconfirmed reports say a cube van headed north struck a small SUV that was in the intersection.
The impact pushed the SUV about 10 metres, while the cube van crossed the meridian, flipped on its side and came to a rest in the far southbound shoulder facing south.
Police were still in the early stages of the investigation and couldn’t offer any information about what happened.
Two men were trapped in the cab of the cube van for about 15 minutes while firefighters removed the front window in order to let them out. Once the glass was gone, the two men walked out under their own power without any apparent injuries, but were checked over by paramedics.
A woman who was in the SUV was placed on a stretcher and wheeled to a waiting ambulance.
Just one tow truck had arrived on the scene as of 10:45 a.m. Only one lane of traffic on Highway 97 was moving in each direction, prompting major delays.
