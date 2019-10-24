Baldy Mountain Resort is now encircled by a horseshoe-shaped fire break meant to protect the community from flames.
The 350-metre-long strip, about 90 hectares in area, was recently completed with $279,000 funding from the Forest Enhancement Society of B.C.
“As a high-risk area, prone to large-scale catastrophic wildfire, we undertook this project to not only protect the resort, and community of over 100 cabins, but an area of abundant natural beauty,” Andy Foster of Baldy Mountain Resort said in a press release.
“While the main aim was to build a fuel break, it was also vital to the resort to have minimal impact on the aesthetics of the mountain so the resort can be enjoyed for years to come.”
The fuel break was created by increasing spacing between tree crowns and decreasing surface fuel loading on the forest floor, so if or when a fire enters the fuel break, it’s lower in intensity. The goal was to thin trees in a patchy distribution to form islands of trees and avoid clearcutting the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.