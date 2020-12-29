A two-day preliminary inquiry has been scheduled for August 2021 in provincial court in Penticton to test the criminal allegations against Kerri Milton.
The date was set Dec. 21, according to court records.
Milton is accused of fraud over $5,000 and falsifying documents in 2014 during her time as executive director of Downtown Penticton Association.
She previously elected to be tried by a judge and jury in B.C. Supreme Court. Preliminary inquiries are staged in the lower court to determine if there is enough evidence to send the matter to trial.
Milton left the DPA in July 2016 to become the executive director of the Downtown Victoria Business Association, which later parted ways with her.
In May 2017, Milton's DPA successor announced the group had discovered some financial irregularities and ordered a forensic audit, the results of which had already been turned over to the RCMP.
Charges against Milton weren't filed until June 2020.