Edmonton businessman Marshall Eliuk is singlehandedly doing more for Alberta-B.C. relations than most politicians.
After a lifetime of success in the automotive and real-estate sectors, Eliuk made a $1.4-million donation to the KGH Foundation to help it complete cardiac care services in the Interior.
The foundation made the announcement Wednesday morning, and by next fall the Marshall Eliuk Cardiac Interventional and Advanced Heart Rhythm Program should be fully operational at Kelowna General Hospital.
“It’s not the first time I’ve done something like this,” Eliuk said, laughing. “Another day, another dollar, I guess.
“My nephew lives here, and he’s the one who indicated they’re $1.4 million short to complete the total heart services here in the Okanagan, so at the spur of the moment, I said, ‘I’ll do it.’”
It’s all the more impressive when you consider Eliuk and his wife don’t even live in the Okanagan.
Eliuk’s gift helps KGH offer advanced electrophysiology (or EP) services in the Interior. EP care deals with “electrical” problems of the heart. Whereas blockages might be called your heart’s plumbing, the rhythm of your heartbeat and any associated problems are better compared to the electrical system of your home (or car).
A blockage inside an artery causes a heart attack.
If your electrical stops working, your heart stops beating and you’re in cardiac arrest.
With Wednesday’s announcement, KGH can soon begin to offer EP services here. That type of work includes implanting defibrillators (battery-powered devices that detect abnormal heartbeats and shock them back into rhythm) or conducting cardiac ablations (killing abnormal heart cells with hot or cold).
Patients in the B.C. Interior would have, in the past, travelled to Vancouver or Victoria for that care. Before that, though, they’d often wait at home for a bed to become available in those places.
It created backlogs in the system and hardships for patients.
The one-time, surprise gift came after Eliuk’s nephew read news-paper articles about the KGH Foundation’s $7-million campaign to open an EP lab here. The foundation had hoped a fundraising campaign for the final $1.4 million could be completed by next spring.
Eliuk’s generosity gives them a head start on that plan.
Ever the shrewd businessman, Eliuk saw the chance to help others while also making smart decisions with his money.
He sold his final business recently, and was sitting on some money.
“I had open-heart surgery done in the Don Mazankowski centre in Edmonton,” he said. “Actually, I was going to use that money to pay a mortgage off,” he added with a chuckle. “And then I thought to myself, ‘You know what, I can get a 50% (tax) writeoff. I’ve had heart surgery. I know how important it is.’”
Eliuk is no stranger to Canada’s health-care system. Roughly 20 years ago, the 79-year-old Eliuk found himself fighting “a dribbling” nose bleed while vacationing in Arizona. It continued when he returned to Edmonton, so he asked for a blood test.
Doctors found he was living with a rare condition called aplastic
anemia. His body wasn’t producing enough new blood cells.
As part of the treatment, they inserted stents into his heart, and he began to recover, he said.
“They labelled me as a miracle patient,” he said, laughing.
Eventually, though, he was back in hospital. It was four years ago he felt unwell again and asked for a stress test and an angiogram.
Doctors found nine blockages in his heart and he underwent a quadruple bypass.
“I’ve been good ever since,” he said.
This is Eliuk’s first gift to KGH, but he is no stranger to health-care philanthropy.
Eliuk gave the largest single donation to Canadian Blood Services to help establish cord blood/stem cell banks in Ottawa and Edmonton. These facilities collect, analyze and freeze stem cells taken from umbilical cord blood to be used for future stem cell transplants.
The Edmonton facility is named the Marshall Eliuk Centre.
Eliuk also gave a significant gift to fund improvements and research to the University Hospital at Edmonton’s hematology ward, now named the Marshall Eliuk Clinical Innovation and Exemplary Care Ward.
“This is a historical moment,” said Dr. Frank Halperin, director of Interior Health’s Cardiac Science Program. “We are so proud of the high-quality service the cardiac program already provides. Now, with the addition of advanced heart rhythm services (and) electrophysiology, our program is complete and we can fully serve our community.
“We are truly grateful to Mr. Eliuk and the entire community of donors who have made bringing electrophysiology to KGH possible.”
As for Eliuk’s mortgage, he says there’s still time to take care of that, too.
“Maybe I’ll live long enough to pay off the mortgage,” he said
