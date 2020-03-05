An $80,000 donation was the final ingredient required to open a new kitchen at Moog and Friends Hospice House.
The money was provided to the Penticton and District Hospice Society by the The Sovereign Order of St. John of Jerusalem, Knights Hospitaller Okanagan Commandery.
“We are most thankful for the generous support of this Sovereign Order,” said hospice chair Ruth Sawyer.
“To complement our new kitchen facility, we have installed new furniture, flooring, lighting and other décor items at Hospice House for a total facelift.”
The 12-bed hospice opened in 1998. It’s primarily funded by Interior Health, but the non-profit society funds additional services and programming to make families’ and patients’ stays more comfortable.
The Okanagan Commandery is a unit of the International Sovereign Order of St. John of Jerusalem, Knights Hospitaller, a non-denominational Christian organization which has as its charitable aims support through hospice care, health support, and good works for the sick and disadvantaged.
The Okanagan group, which was established in 2014 under the sponsorship of the Vancouver Commandery, is looking to expand its membership and services in the Valley.
In addition to its financial support of Moog and Friends Hospice, the Commandery furnished a quiet lounge at the new JoeAnna’s house in Kelowna.
The Order originated in Jerusalem from a hospice near a Benedictine monastery in the mid-11th Century. The Benedictine brothers were devoted to helping the sick and poor, and introduced early good health practices.