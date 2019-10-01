Three sessions of Skate with the Vees are set, with the first going Wednesday night.
“The community is proud of our Penticton Vees,” city recreation business supervisor Kelsey Johnson said in a press release.
“This is an exciting opportunity for the community to get down to ice level and meet the Vees and also for the Vees to get to meet some of their biggest supporters and fans.”
Tonight’s session runs from 7:15-8:30 p.m. at McLaren Area. The next two are set for Dec. 19 and Jan. 22. Regular admission for drop-in public skating applies.
