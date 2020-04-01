This brass bugle was used by E.N. Vernon of Kaleden during his First World War service in France.
The bugle was made by Henry Potter & Company of London, England. It bears a makers stamp and the date 1917 and is embellished with green braided rope.
Bugle calls were used to notify soldiers of routine activities in camp and were also used to relay instructions during battles. Today, military bugles are used solely for ceremonial functions.
Vernon served with the 2nd Canadian Mounted Rifles, who were in action from January 1916 until the end of the war in November 1918.