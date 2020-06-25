WestJet has permanently laid off 15 employees in Penticton as part of a major blood-letting this week.
In total, the company shed 3,333 employees to kick off a restructuring program that will see it contract out operations at all but four of the 38 airports it serves.
As part of earlier cost-saving measures, the airline reduced service between Penticton and Calgary to four times per week, with no planes on Thursdays and Saturdays.
WestJet is the only commercial carrier operating out of Penticton now, after Air Canada in March grounded its three daily flights to Vancouver.