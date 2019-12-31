A multi-vehicle crash occurred on Highway 97 southbound at Antlers Beach, Monday evening.
The crash happened on snow-covered roads, shortly before 8:30 p.m. Many motorists driving between Penticton and Kelowna were left stranded while others returned home or made alternate arrangements.
Details are still emerging, but a witness at the crash scene counted 12 emergency vehicles on scene just south of Peachland. It's been reported that the crash was caused in a head-on accident involving a pick-up truck and a transport.
There is no word, as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, on the condition of the victims.
The highway was scheduled to reopen in both directions, Tuesday at 12:30 a.m.
During the current blast of winter weather, travelers are encouraged to check the conditions in advance at drivebc.ca
