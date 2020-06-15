Crime Report

Police are investigating the theft of firearms and ammunition that occurred in broad daylight.

RCMP spokesman Cst. James Grandy confirmed today that on Tuesday, June 9, someone broke into a detached garage located behind a residence in the 200 block of Douglas Street in Penticton. Missing are several firearms and ammunition used for hunting. The theft occurred in broad daylight, sometime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

All firearms were properly secured inside a firearms safe.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 250-493-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.