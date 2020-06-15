Police are investigating the theft of firearms and ammunition that occurred in broad daylight.
RCMP spokesman Cst. James Grandy confirmed today that on Tuesday, June 9, someone broke into a detached garage located behind a residence in the 200 block of Douglas Street in Penticton. Missing are several firearms and ammunition used for hunting. The theft occurred in broad daylight, sometime between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
All firearms were properly secured inside a firearms safe.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 250-493-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.