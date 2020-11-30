There will be no change at the board table of SD67.
The Okanagan Skaha School District held its election for chair and vice-chair of the board at the start of Monday's meeting, presented virtually.
James Palanio is returning for his second year as chair of the board. Shelley Clarke, who chaired the board in 2019 and then served as vice-chair for the past year, is returning as vice.
Both spots were won by acclamation.
The chair and vice-chair are decided on a vote of the seven trustees.
Palanio was first elected school trustee in 2018. Clarke has been a trustee since 2007. Both are among the four Penticton representatives on the board which also operates schools in Summerland, Naramata, Kaleden and West Bench.
Additionally, Clarke was chosen as the board's representative to the provincial council. Linda Van Alphen and Dave Stathers both declined nominations for the position, Stathers stating "personal reasons" for not accepting.
Kathy Pierre is the alternate.
Barb Sheppard is the BCPSEA representative, Travy Van Raes the alternate.