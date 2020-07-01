A suspected drunk boater nearly hit another boat and a kayaker before he was stopped by police and firefighters.
Police say they received reports just before 6 p.m. of a boat operating erratically on Okanagan Lake near downtown Kelowna.
The Kelowna fire department launched its boat to take West Kelowna RCMP officers to the scene. They caught up with the suspect near Kin Beach in Vernon.
A 46-year-old Kelowna man provided two breath samples, which were both over the legal limit, police said in a news release. He now faces potential charges and his boat was impounded.