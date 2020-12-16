The Penticton man who is leading protests in Kelowna against COVID-19 public health measures has a friendly relationship with a notorious white supremacist.
David Kevin Lindsay was in Quesnel in 2015 to support a man convicted of using the Internet to wilfully promote hatred against Jewish people.
Outside the courthouse, Lindsay was interviewed by Paul Fromm, a white nationalist whose support of extremist views has included attending an event to celebrate the birth of Adolf Hitler.
In the interview, Lindsay denounces the security provisions that were in place at the Quesnel courthouse and agrees with a suggestion from Fromm that the measures were more fitting to a country like North Korea than Canada.
“It’s not a privilege to go in this courthouse. It’s a constitutional right,” Lindsay tells Fromm, who has been described as a “known neo-Nazi” by the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies and the U.S. Southern Poverty Law Center.
That same theme — of supposedly fighting for individual rights while embracing extremist views and theories — runs through many of Lindsay’s activities.
He has essentially been declared a nuisance by the courts for bringing many frivolous lawsuits that allege people don’t have to pay income tax and he has been jailed for refusing to pay his own taxes.
In a 2010 case, B.C. Supreme Court Justice Verhoeven noted that Lindsay often describes himself as “a full liability free will flesh and blood living man, or a similar description.”
This past Saturday, Kelowna police issued a $2,300 ticket to a man who led a large downtown protest against the wearing of masks, and other COVID-19 public health protection measures.
On his Twitter feed, Fromm identified his friend Lindsay as the man who received the fine.
“Dave Lindsay, Organizer of the Kelowna rally against COVID-19 restrictions issued $2.3K fine — the Medico-Stalinist Tyranny at Work,” Fromm wrote.
On a website called the Canadian Association for Free Expression, Lindsay has written “our Kelowna rallies will continue” and appeals for people to donate money so the group can erect billboards. This will hit travellers daily for months on end,” Lindsay wrote.
Lindsay was also involved in a smaller rally outside Cherry Lane Shopping Centre in Penticton on Nov. 21.
In August, Lindsay presented himself as the spokesman for a group of people who held demonstrations outside several Kelowna media outlets, protesting what they said was unfair or non-existent coverage of people opposed to COVID-19 public protection measures taken by the government.
Lindsay held a sign that read “Jail Bonnie Henry,” referring to the provincial health officer who has overseen B.C.’s battle against COVID-19.
At that protest, Lindsay provided The Kelowna Daily Courier with what he said was his telephone number. Attempts to reach him through that number on Wednesday morning have been unsuccessful.