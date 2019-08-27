Smaller pipe it is.
Oliver council on Monday directed staff to dig deeper into a proposal to permanently re-route a portion of the agricultural irrigation system around Gallagher Lake using 1.5-metre-diametre pipe, rather than the 2.4-metre pipe that was originally proposed.
Going with the smaller PVC pipe would carry an estimated cost of $7.9 million, compared to $13.2 million for the larger, less commonly used fibreglass pipe, according to an engineering report presented to council.
Cost has become a major factor in the decision, after the federal government in June turned down the town’s request for funding. That leaves the town with just a $5-million commitment from the provincial government and local taxpayers on the hook for the rest.
The system was damaged in 2016 when rocks crushed a section of pipe – also called a siphon – buried at the base of a hill on Gallagher Lake. The pipe carries water downstream to a canal that serves about 600 connections in Oliver, rural Oliver and on the Osoyoos Indian Reserve.
A replacement pipe was installed in 2017, but since then the town has been working to find the money to permanently re-route about three kilometres of pipe in a trench parallel to Highway 97 so it’s out of harm’s way.
Another option discussed by council would see a new intake and pumping station built on the Okanagan River at Buchanan Drive, about three kilometres downstream of Gallagher Lake, thereby eliminating all the costs associated with the fix upstream.
That option carries an estimated $7.2-million capital cost, but annual operating costs of about $600,000, the majority of it for the power required to run the pumps.
Couns. Rick Machial and Dave Mattes both expressed support for exploring the second option further and possibly using it as a backup to the existing system.
“If (the old system) lasts for another 20 years, and we’re able to have this system in the ground as a backup – and maybe we have to exercise it every now and then to make sure it still works – but if we don’t have to run it, that’s significant savings for as long as we can,” said Mattes.
That idea was dismissed outright by Mayor Martin Johansen.
“I’m just trying to understand: We’re going to spend $8 million on a backup system we’re not going to operate unless we need?” said Johansen.
“I’m struggling with that. It doesn’t make any sense to me.”
Chief administrative officer Cathy Cowan noted the $5 million from the B.C. government likely wouldn’t cover work on a backup system, while the re-route around Gallagher Lake was conceived in part as a way to return the land there to local First Nations.
The mayor urged staff to now put a rush on the detailed water work.
“I think we need to get off the pot here and make a decision on this sooner or later… so that we can make sure this is an item that’s debatable when it comes forward in our budget for 2020,” said Johansen.
The irrigation system, which was constructed after the First World War, consists of 21 kilometres of concrete canal stretching from an intake at McIntyre Dam south to the Canada-U.S. border. Customers are supplied by seven pumping stations located along the canal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.