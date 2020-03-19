It's back to square one for Okanagan orchardists and their angst in hiring much-needed foreign workers.
On Wednesday, it looked like the federal government made an exception in its COVID 19-prompted travel ban of all international travellers into Canada to allow foreign farm workers from Mexico and the Caribbean.
Okanagan orchardists, wineries and garden centres rely on 4,000 workers annually from Mexico and Jamaica for seasonal agricultural and harvesting labour.
However, on Thursday, agricultural groups discovered the exemption was only for temporary foreign workers from the U.S. to enter Canada.
“There was an error in communication,” said Glen Lucas, general manager of the B.C. Fruit Growers' Association, the group that represents 500 orchardists in the Valley.
“It was so weird. Even provincial agricultural ministers announced Mexican and Caribbean workers would be able to come here. And then, we find out today (Thursday) that’s not the case.”
The oversight came to light when the Canadian Horticultural Council, Canadian Federation of Agriculture and Canadian Produce Marketing followed up with the federal government on Thursday.
The groups asked if they still had to submit their proposal for Mexican and Caribbean exemption in the wake of the announcement already being made.
The federal government said Mexican and Caribbean workers were not exempt, throwing a spanner in the works.
The groups submitted their proposal for Mexican and Caribbean workers exemptions on Thursday and hope to get quick approval.
“Foreign farm workers that come in on the Seasonal Agricultural Worker Program are essential for our food security,” said B.C. Fruit Growers' Association president and Oliver orchardist Pinder Dhaliwal.
“We need them to plant, maintain and harvest crops.”
Mexican and Jamaican workers typically start showing up in the Okanagan in April for planting, pruning and thinning work and stay until the apple and grape harvests are finished at the end of October.
The type of agricultural work that Mexicans and Jamaicans do in orchards, vineyards and garden centres is generally work Canadians aren't interested in doing.
If Mexican and Caribbean farm workers are allowed into Canada, they will have to adhere to the same 14-day quarantine that all people entering Canada from a foreign country have to.
Quarantines would likely be served on farms.
With strict travel restrictions already in place, agricultural groups will have to charter planes to bring workers in from Mexico and the Caribbean under special arrangements.
Typically, foreign farm workers are paid minimum wage or more, put up in housing subsidized by orchardists, wineries and garden centres and have their flights to and from Canada paid for by their employer.