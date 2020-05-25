Sarah Tucker keeps her promises.
The owner of one-stop branding firm Graphically Hip recently lived up to her word through a $1,000 donation to the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank.
“I used to actually depend on the food bank at one time. I always said, once I got to a point in my life where I could give it back I would. Especially during the COVID-19, that was important to me,” says Tucker.
“It’s like the ultimate high to be able to give back to a program that helped me out and in turn give a hand-up to others in need.”
With the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank seeing a growing number of people sign up for food hampers, Tucker felt the time was now to help fill the need.
“We have had double the amount of new households registering for the food hamper program over the same period as last year. A lot of them are affected by COVID-19 due to employment hours dropping or they have lost their jobs. It has resulted in more families and individuals signing up for the hamper program for the first time in their lives,” says food bank manager John Rankin.
Of the $1,000, Tucker donated $200 herself and raised $750 from a virtual bingo night she hosted for five weeks. The additional $50 came from a decal campaign she initiated in April.
With it, Tucker aimed to bring the community together with positive messaging while we all faced challenging situations from the pandemic. Decals are still available and can be purchased at Boston Pizza and Lucky’s Pet Supply.
The food bank is receiving donations, as well as government support, but Rankin says they can always use more.