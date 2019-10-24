The Osoyoos & District Museum and Archives’ delayed move to a new downtown location was probably “a blessing in disguise,” according to executive director Kara Burton.
Burton made the concession while meeting with Town of Osoyoos Council this week. She attended to provide an update on the museum society’s plans to take possession of its new location Jan. 1.
“It’s pretty amazing to think that five years ago you were ready to move in and look at what you’ve done to get organized for this move,” said Mayor Sue McKortoff.
“It was a blessing in disguise,” replied Burton.
Both were referring to an expectation in 2013 for the society to take possession of the Main Street property — currently home to the Osoyoos Home Building Centre — on Jan. 1, 2014.
However, after Home Hardware indicated it wasn’t ready to build on a new location adjacent to the community’s airport and would instead be leaving town, a lease extension was crafted.
Now, with the building centre ready to move into a new 22,000-square-foot location in early December, the anticipation for the scheduled move from “the old curling rink site” — what the museum has called home since 1975 — is growing.
The Main Street building — across the street and down the block from the town’s central office — belongs to the Regional District of the Okanagan-Similkameen, which purchased it for $1.26 million specifically as the new home for the museum.
The society will lease the property on a long-term basis.
“We plan to be open at least on a limited basis to the public for the summer season next year,” said Burton. “Larry (Stone) has assured that even though it’s going to be a pretty tight timeline that we’ll have at least the main floors and we can install our initial exhibits.”
It’s a big step up from the museum’s current location, a “55-year old former curling rink which is beyond repair, provides minimal environmental control, is difficult to find and sits on valuable park land which is needed for other park purposes.”
Burton said she expects visits to the new museum to more than quadruple from the 2,000 visits the museum receives in its current location.
“Many people currently tell us they don’t even know we exist where we are down behind the bandshell,” she said. “That alone — a more prominent location — will be a huge boom for us.”
The society has used the five-year delay to raise more than $1.5 million of the $3 million in expansion funding it has budgeted. Burton expects to increase that amount over the next couple of months with grant applications and other donations but says the society has contingency plans if it comes up short.
“We know that there may be delays in funding,” she said. “We do have contingency plans in place. We know what the priorities are and what we can delay slightly in having to get the doors open.”
The society is encouraging public and private donations, suggesting rewards go beyond goodwill in the community and a sense of communal accomplishment.
“All of our donors will, of course, be recognized on a donor Wall and donations are all eligible for tax receipts. And there are also a few naming opportunities.”
The cost for phase one (a fully-operational main floor plus a self-contained archive room as well as open storage on the lower level) is projected at $2.5 million.
Phase two (a multipurpose room, additional washrooms and a closed storage system on the lower level as well as an urban park and outdoor performance area on the west side) will be undertaken when funding is available, the society says.
To learn more about the move and how you can provide financial and other support, visit osoyoosmuseum.ca.
