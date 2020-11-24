Fourteen new trees have put down roots on the grounds of Princess Margaret Secondary School thanks to the determination of a former student.
Vipneet Nijjar, who graduated this past spring, returned to Maggie last week to officially present the trees, which also received an Indigenous blessing.
The concept of Project Green arose from the musings of vice-principal Travis Bond in 2019, and Nijjar, who was then a student in the school’s senior leadership program, took it from there.
“Our goal was to keep our schools green for a better tomorrow,” said Nijjar.
“My hope was to educate students about the importance of trees and community greening and wanted to help contribute to making the world a better place and help make a change in regard to global warming.”
It took a year and the assistance of Trees Canada, Staples Business Advantage and the RBC Penticton branch, but she was finally able to raise $4,500 required for Emerald Landscaping to plant the new greenery.
“This could not have been done without the help of our sponsors who helped us create our vision into reality,” said Nijjar, who’s now studying at UBC-Okanagan.
It also could not have been done without Nijjar herself, noted Maggie principal Roger Wiebe.
“Vipneet displays the admirable qualities that we value at Princess Margaret, in particular her commitment to seeing a project through to its completion,” Wiebe said in an email after last week’s presentation.
“Although she is no longer a student at Princess Margaret… she continued to connect with the administration of the school in order to ensure the trees were planted by the Trees Canada grant deadline and that the required recognition ceremony took place, even with the COVID restrictions that added an extra layer of complexity in making that happen.”