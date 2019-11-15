A new cannabis shop has opened in Penticton’s downtown core.
Greenery Cannabis Boutique officially opened its doors Friday at 465 Main Street.
In a press release, store manager Brian Lukey said he is “extremely excited about welcoming customers and assisting them in understanding and selecting from an array of fantastic products that we have carefully selected.”
The store will also offer a free cannabis-package recycling program, and will be open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
