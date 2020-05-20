After an unpopular attempt last year to reign in permissive property tax exemptions, city council has endorsed a new policy that will give blanket approval to organizations already receiving such assistance.
Permissive exemptions allow council to waive property taxes for churches and other non-profits as a show of thanks for their efforts in the community.
But to get a handle on the ever rising cost, council in April 2019 created a policy that limited the total value of exemptions to 1.68% of property tax revenue – approximately $557,000.
And to fit under that cap in September 2019, council voted to grant only partial tax exemptions. For example, the United Church would still have had to come up with $200.
Following an outcry from the community, council in October 2019 reversed course and granted the full exemptions, plus agreed to have staff come up with options.
The option adopted unanimously by council Tuesday will see permissive tax exemptions granted automatically to longstanding recipients, while council will only consider new applications or those asking for a significant change to an existing grant.
“In this way, council and returning applicants with no significant changes will be assured of continuation of services provided, but council will have the opportunity to review and discuss significant changes or new applications to ensure they are suited to the community and should be provided the benefit of a permissive tax exemption prior to the property being adopted into the annual bylaw,” finance manager Jim Bauer wrote in his report to council.
“I think what this highlights,” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield, “is when you draw a line in the sand and a deserving case comes along and you want to step over the line in the sand, you get all sorts of problems, so I think this is a reasonable answer to that situation.”
Council also lifted the cap on permissive tax exemptions to 2% of property tax revenue.