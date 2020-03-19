Summerland’s municipal hall, works yard and utilities office were closed Thursday until further notice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“District of Summerland staff will still be available by telephone or email to serve the public and continue business during regular hours,” chief administrative officer Anthony Haddad said in a press release.
“Any essential services that may require a meeting with staff will be done by appointment only; the community should contact the relevant department to make an appointment.”
The arena, pool and other community amenities were closed earlier in the week.
For general enquiries, call 250-494-6451.