The District of Summerland will need to shell out $45,000 before any flood repair and mitigation work on Eneas Creek will begin.
A state of emergency was declared last spring in areas adjacent to the creek due to flooding, and a study completed earlier this year for the District of Summerland looked for answers to stop it from happening again.
Six projects identified by the study may be eligible to receive provincial Disaster Financial Assistance, which would cover up to 80% of the $577,000 much-needed work.
But council heard Monday an environmental plan management and detailed plans of the projects are needed before funds are dispersed.
The cost to have those plans complete is pegged at $45,000, which is a part of the $577,000 estimate.
The six areas of focus are remediating the Centennial Trail and the creek banks in the Peach Orchard Campground, repairing erosion along Peach Orchard Road by Charles Avenue, improving the creek’s capacity near Garnet Avenue and Tingley Street, removing deposited material at Eneas Creek outlet to Okanagan Lake and removing lock blocks at Peach Orchard Road by Blewett Road and restoring the bank’s stability there.
“Those are the ones where there was damage that occurred from the flooding that were noted in the report,” said director of works and utilities Kris Johnson.
Other identified projects he added, include up-sizing some culverts that weren’t damaged by flooding.
If the projects are approved and funding received, staff expect the project to be complete by next spring.
The district held an open house on June 26, which Johnson said was well attended, for the community to ask questions or raise concerns about past and future flooding.
Council agreed unanimously to allocate funds to begin work on the designs.
