Convincing parents that their children will be safe is top of mind for school officials and administrators as they work through the final plans for re-opening the week after Labour Day.
In an interview with The Herald, Okanagan Skaha superintendent Todd Manuel said: “My hope is that parents, as they get more communication from the district, as we build our plans and as they learn more around the safety protocols that (Provincial Health Officer) Dr. (Bonnie) Henry has put in place for schools, will be feel confident.”
Part of the district’s communication effort aimed at reassuring parents that their children are safe from COVID-19 was a letter Manuel emailed Tuesday addressing the return to class, which begins September 10. It emphasized the cooperation and planning going on among school districts and the provincial education and health ministries.
“We are continuing to focus on creating plans that are safe, sustainable and focus on learning and relationships as we follow the guidelines created by the Provincial Health Officer, Centre for Disease Control and Ministry of Education,” the letter said.
Parents who have been hoping for on-line teaching, however, will be disappointed as re-opening plans call for in-class instruction only.
The “hybrid model” the district offered in the short June re-opening — which permitted on-line instruction as an option — will not be offered.
During the June opening, only about 1,000 of the district’s 5,660 students took advantage of the in-class opportunity. They were offered a limited schedule: two days of instruction per week for kindergarten through Grade 5; and one day for Grades 6 through 12.
“At this point we are planning (only) for in-school instruction. The ministry (of education) is not asking districts to create a hybrid model as we did in June (when) the model was voluntary and hybrid,” said Manuel.
“Schools are just so critical to kids and kids just really need to be in front of their teachers. We can’t substitute the positive impact that teachers have on changing in the lives of kids.”
Education Minister Rob Fleming announced this week that rather than opening as usual on the Tuesday after Labour Day, schools will take a gradual approach to allow staff and students to become oriented to the new safety measures.
“Schools are going to look different in September. Staff, students and parents need time to get familiar with all the new health and safety procedures that are designed to keep them safe and confident in their school settings,” Fleming said in a news release.
Locally, the planning continues among administrators, which will lead to submitting a plan to the education ministry later this month. Once the district plans are reviewed and confirmed by the ministry, they will be posted on the district and school websites by August 26, said Manuel.
While many details remain to be worked out, most of the broad strokes are already clear.
A central concept is the learning group, which is similar to a social bubble. Students and staff will be assigned to groups — 60 people total in kindergarten through Grade 8, and 120 in Grades 9 through 12.
At Pen-Hi, for example, the 1,050 students will likely be divided into eight grade-specific groups, two each for Grades 9 through 12.
Students and teachers in a learning group will interact within their group, but have limited or no contact with those outside it. For the most part, students will take their classes only with others in their group and distancing will not be required within the group.
Manuel said that because of elective courses, scheduling is more difficult at the secondary school level. A band class, for example, may have students from more than one learning group. Allowing that to happen, using distancing and other safety measures, is part of the challenge, he said.
Aside from limiting contact outside the learning groups, students and teachers will follow other basic safety procedures, like frequent hand washing and obeying directional arrows when moving through the hallways.
Manuel said masks will be available to students and teachers, but no decisions have been reached on their compulsory use. “All those decisions will come through the health authority around when and where masks need to be worn and when (they) may be optional.”
Asked whether the pressures and procedures precipitated by the pandemic will result in the need for more teachers in the district, Manuel said, “Our timetables and our staffing … (are) dealt with in the spring.”
He pointed out, however, that the ministry recently announced $45.6 million for “additional hygiene supports, cleaning supplies, masks for staff members and cleaning frequency. … (But) we don’t have additional dollars for extra teachers.”
In the event that a student or teacher becomes infected with the Corona virus, Manuel said, “We (will) partner with the Interior Health Authority … through the office of the medical health officer. … They would come in and do the work of taking over the contact tracing and whatever would be necessary.”
As to whether the heath authorities might close a school reporting an infection, Manuel pointed to the advantages learning group concept: “Dr. Henry’s cohort model is designed … to limit that exposure group. … rather than having to close down the entire school.”
Underpinning the plans and protocols that will be in place is the belief in the educational and social benefits of public education. “The importance of schools in our communities and the promise and importance of public education has never been more clear than through this pandemic,” said Manuel.
“Students learn through social interactions equally as from the interactions in the classrooms from the content that’s being delivered from teachers. And the loss of that interchange can have a really significant impact on … our students.”