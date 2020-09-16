KELOWNA — A decision on whether downtown Kelowna’s popular outdoor skating rink will open this winter is on ice, for now.
City recreation officials say they likely won’t know for a month if the rink in Stuart Park can welcome skaters given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re pretty busy with the re-opening plan for other recreation facilities so it’ll probably be mid-October or so before we start considering what’s going to happen with the Stuart Park rink,” Steve Fagan, the city’s arenas and stadiums supervisor, said Tuesday.
Big White ski resort has announced it won’t be opening its Olympic-sized skating rink, or offering some other amenities this winter, because of the pandemic.
“When considering physical spacing, sanitization, safety protocols, indoor operations and outdoor gatherings, the offering of night skiing, tubing, skating and fire pits have been deemed too precarious to operate,” Big White president Peter Plimmer writes on the resort’s website. “All these considerations brought us to the decision to suspend these activities during COVID-19.”
The Stuart Park ice rink, opened in 2011, is one of Kelowna’s most popular wintertime attractions for locals and tourists. It typically opens in early December with the ice maintained until late February or early March.
On a mild winter’s day, hundreds of people can be either skating on the rink or gathering around its edges, many warming themselves next to a fire pit.
The city has re-opened other recreational facilities, such as tennis and basketball courts and skateboard parks, that were closed at the onset of the pandemic earlier this year.
But Fagan said those re-openings don’t necessarily mean that the outdoor rink will also open on schedule. “We’re still working through the details,” he said. “We’re just not at a position yet where we can say what the decision is.”
City-owned indoor skating rinks will be open this fall and winter, though operations will be adapted to comply with COVID-19 safety measures, Fagan said.
Advance bookings and controlled entry points will make it easier for municipal staff to limit the number of people skating on those rinks, but the Stuart Park rink is free to use, has no boards, and is open to all through the morning and evening hours, making crowd management much more difficult if not impossible.
While there is a provincial health order banning gatherings of more than 50 people, this does not apply to recreation facilities that are large enough to accommodate more people providing physical distancing is maintained.
In its re-start of gyms, pools, and other such facilities, the City of Kelowna is guided by advice from the B.C. Parks and Recreation Association.