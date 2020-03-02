A shortage of swim instructors has Penticton’s community centre flooded by online registration, with the wait-list topping 600 people.
Penticton resident Lexie Bishop said she’s had difficulties enrolling her daughter in swim lessons at the community centre and oftentimes finds herself “on a wait-list, even though I rush to enroll her on (sign up) days.”
Parents have the option of either registering their child online or in person, with Bishop saying the online tool fails to provide parents with the necessary information, resulting in children often being mistakenly enrolled in classes they don’t qualify for.
For Bishop, that mix-up resulted in daughter being placed on another wait-list.
“I also am very upset with how quick those classes go by,” she said, adding she wishes the community centre would offer private lessons.
But Bregje Kozak, the director of recreation and facilities, said the city has had to claw back scheduled lessons “due to lack of certified staff able to commit to teaching lessons.”
“Our wait-lists are higher over the last two years,” she said, adding the list in the fall and winter season reached over 600 names.
Weekend scheduling and late evenings on a part time basis has caused challenges in “finding ongoing commitment … like many jobs in the service industry.”
“The training, expectations and level of responsibility involved in being a lifeguard/instructor is relatively high compared to other part-time jobs while the difference in pay is not. In addition, the job is physically demanding,” she explained.
Finding dedicated pool space in consideration of other programs has also provided difficulties for swim classes, she said.