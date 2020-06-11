Okanagan Skaha School District 67 has parted ways with secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz.
School board officials verified this morning that Lorenz "is no longer employed by the board."
No other details were mentioned except a competitive search for a new secretary-treasurer will soon be launched.
Lorenz hadn't been seen since February when he left a public meeting at the midway point after trustees voted in favour of hiring an outside consultant to review the district''s finances.
The following day, superintendent Wendy Hyer also departed on medical leave. She previously announced her retirement date of July 30.
Deputy superintendent Todd Manuel, who in the meantime was hired as Hyer's replacement, is presently serving as interim superintendent.
Lorenz joined SD67 in 2018, replacing Bonnie Roller-Roultey, who retired. Before joining SD67, Lorenz previously held position of secretary-treasurer with the school board in New Westminster.