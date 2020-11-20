New provincial regulations relating to COVID-19 have forced organizers of this weekend’s Share A Smile Telethon in support of the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre to switch to plan B.
According to OSNS executive director Manisha Willms, volunteer panel members who were to be manning the phones at the centre are now being asked to work from home during the telethon on Sunday from 4 - 7 p.m.
“At this point we plan to go ahead with the broadcast while limiting the number of people in the centre. Given Dr. Bonnie Henry’s instructions we are moving to a different plan for our event,” said Willms Friday morning.
Specifically it was Henry’s instructions regarding social gatherings that prompted the changes to the telethon format.
At this time calls to the centre from people wanting to donate will be answered by OSNS staff from their individual offices. The volunteer panel members will be calling their contacts to get pledges.
The telethon, which is virtual this year, is the signature fundraiser for the centre which helps upwards of 1,600 children, youth and their families throughout the South Okanagan and Similkameen.
This year is the 41st annual event and has a goal of $50,000.
At this time it is still scheduled to be broadcast on Shaw Cable 11 and live streamed on the centre’s website, osns.org.
This year also marks the return on the online auction to the telethon proceedings and bids are currently being taken and can be accessed through the website for the nearly 100 donated items.