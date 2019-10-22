Penticton city council is hosting a special meeting Thursday to consider a budget amendment to complete the conversion of the municipal water disinfection system from chlorine gas to liquid chlorine.
The amendment is required because the cost of the project is now expected to tally $772,090, well over the $633,500 budget. Staff is proposing the $138,590 balance be drawn from reserves and an underspent capital account.
The session will begin at 11 a.m. in Room A at City Hall and is open to the public.
