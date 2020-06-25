As the cherry harvest begins to move north, the B.C. Agriculture Ministry is still trying to set up temporary camps for migrant domestic workers doing most of the picking.
Site selection is still underway to nail down camp locations near Osoyoos, Naramata, Summerland and in the Similkameen, the ministry said in a press release Thursday.
Once camps are in place, residents will have to complete the new AgSafe COVID-19 course, which explains in French and English the health precautions in place to halt the spread of the virus.
So far in B.C., two temporary campgrounds have opened in Creston and another in Loose Bay near Oliver.
The government estimates only about a quarter of the 1,500 to 2,000 domestic migrant workers who arrive in B.C. every summer actually stay on the farms where they’re employed, while many of others camp on unserviced Crown land. It’s those campers the government hopes to get into the new managed campgrounds in order to safeguard the health of the agricultural industry as a whole.