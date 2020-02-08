Terry Olfert, owner and manager of RPR Heating and Air Conditioning is pleased to announce the hiring of Dave Ramey as the sheet metal foreman at the fabrication shop in Penticton.
Dave is skilled in his trade with more than 28 years of experience in sheet metal, graduating from Saskatchewan Polytechnic Institute in Saskatoon and completing his journeyman training in 1999. He has resided in Penticton for the past 16 years. Outside of work, Dave enjoys motorcycling, spending time with his partner and three children and he's a regular performer with the Naramata Community Choir, Soundstage Productions and a singing duo which features his daughter, Anne.
Dave said he's impressed with the team-oriented approach at RPR and is excited to join the locally-owned business. RPR was recently honoured as the 2019 Outstanding Business of the Year by the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce.
Terry and Dave invite any former or new customers to drop by his new shop at 154 Ellis Street or phone 250-492-3677.
On the net: rprheating.com
