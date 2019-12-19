Regional taxpayers will spend an extra $60,000 next year to top up the wages of elected officials who no longer enjoy a special tax perk.
Directors on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen voted Thursday to give themselves an 11.9% raise based on a recommendation from an arm’s-length committee.
The money is intended to make up for a change in federal policy that no longer sees elected officials receive a third of their pay tax-free.
The RDOS chairperson’s annual pay will increase by $3,943 to $37,079, a rural director’s earnings will rise $2,629 to $24,723, and a municipal director’s stipend will climb by $760 to $7,148.
Directors receive a base stipend, plus pay for each meeting they attend, plus their remuneration is automatically adjusted each year for inflation.
Last year, the honorariums cost taxpayers a total of $444,000.
