RDOS director and Summerland Coun. Doug Holmes, standing at approximately six feet, three inches, was elected vice chair, Thursday. He kneels next to Karla Kozakevich, centre, who claimed her position as chair of the RDOS for her fourth term in a row and director Petra Veintimilla was acclaimed as chair of the hospital board.

Regional taxpayers will spend an extra $60,000 next year to top up the wages of elected officials who no longer enjoy a special tax perk.

Directors on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen voted Thursday to give themselves an 11.9% raise based on a recommendation from an arm’s-length committee.

The money is intended to make up for a change in federal policy that no longer sees elected officials receive a third of their pay tax-free.

The RDOS chairperson’s annual pay will increase by $3,943 to $37,079, a rural director’s earnings will rise $2,629 to $24,723, and a municipal director’s stipend will climb by $760 to $7,148.

Directors receive a base stipend, plus pay for each meeting they attend, plus their remuneration is automatically adjusted each year for inflation.

Last year, the honorariums cost taxpayers a total of $444,000.

