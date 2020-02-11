Oliver’s northern gateway is being eyed for a delicious redevelopment.
Town council on Monday gave preliminary approval to a plan to build a new Dairy Queen restaurant with four residential units above it on a vacant lot at 6422 Main. St.
The lot, at the intersection of Veterans Avenue, has been vacant since 1998, when a gas station was demolished there, the town’s director of developments services, Randy Houle, told council.
As proposed, the restaurant would feature 60 seats and a drive-thru, with four two-bedroom apartments above.
“Since a drive-thru service is not permitted within the town centre zone, a site-specific zoning amendment is required,” said Houle, who noted access to the restaurant would be off Veterans Avenue.
Council gave first two readings to the zoning amendment and scheduled it for a public hearing Feb. 24.
In a letter to council, architect Wesley E. Wollin suggested the project would give the northern end of Oliver a much-needed update.
“Given that this property lies on the highway, both residents and visitors are confronted with the stale, underdeveloped character frequently. This application takes the first step towards unlocking latent potential,” wrote Wollin, the principal in Delta-based BURO47 Architecture.
“If this vacant site is developed, it will welcome visitors from the north and send off travellers who have made their way through town to the south. A refreshed gateway.”
