The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Wednesday
11:09 a.m. Carmi Avenue, Penticton, Medical first response.
1:18 p.m. Chute Lake Road, Naramata. Medical first response.
1:37 p.m. Main Street, Osoyoos. Motor-vehicle incident.
1:49 p.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Alarm.
3:32 p.m. Duncan Avenue, Penticton. Medical first response.
4:34 p.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Motor-vehicle incident.
5:52 p.m. Camrose Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
7:48 p.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Spill.
7:49 p.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Assist other agency.
7:51 p.m. Naramata Road, Penticton. Alarm.
8:14 p.m. Station Street, Oliver. Alarm.