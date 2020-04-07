OSOYOOS — Mayor Sue McKortoff has a simple message for B.C. residents who might have plans to visit family and friends in Osoyoos Easter weekend.
Don’t.
The mayor, providing some remarks at the end of a regular council meeting Monday, told residents who know of loved ones or friends coming for a weekend visit to instead encourage them to stay home.
“People always come up for Easter-long weekend, visit their grandparents, visit their family,” McKortoff said. “I certainly hope that this year that we do not have those people coming to Osoyoos.”
She added the community is all but shut down and there is little “fun stuff for kids to, unfortunately, do right now because we’re trying to keep everybody safe in their own homes.”
“We’re expecting everybody to stay in their primary residence, not come up here to their condo,” she said. “It’s much easier to manage looking after yourself and doing all the things that are expected if you are in your primary residence.”
The mayor added the community will still be here “when this is all over.”
“We are a resort municipality and we will welcome visitors at the correct time. (But) Canada’s warmest welcome would really help all of us right now by protecting ourselves, staying healthy and not going anywhere.”
