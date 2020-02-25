With spring fast approaching, it’s time to shake off the remnants of winter – and what better way than fundraising for a good cause?
Keep the Cold Off Penticton is hosting its Leap Day Meltdown Fundraiser this Saturday at the Barley Mill, featuring snow-themed bingo, entertainment, a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m.
Tickets are $25 and include ribs or veggie burgers for dinner.
All proceeds will go back to Keep the Cold Off Penticton, which does street outreach. Winter clothing donations as well as snack food items will also be accepted.