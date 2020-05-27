Oliver councillors are wary about one of the first items recommended in a draft copy of the town’s new economic development strategy.
Consulting firm EcoPlan presented the strategy, dubbed “Grow Oliver,” to council at its meeting Monday.
The strategy features three main themes: build the foundation for economic development by co-ordinating work of existing groups, strengthen Oliver from the inside out by revitalizing downtown, and work more closely with regional partners on bigger initiatives.
Among the three recommendations for the first year of the strategy is hiring a co-ordinator to oversee implementation of the plan.
Coun. Dave Mattes warned the town has been down that road before with little in the way of results.
“We had an economic development officer and an assistant for that person. They spent $1 million and they created two jobs: their own two jobs. They were unable to get any traction with anything else,” said Mattes.
“So there’s a lot of history here and people remember that history, so we have to tread carefully about the direction that we take here.”
Other short-term recommendations in the plan include establishing a committee to support the co-ordinator and developing a “seed kit” to explain the process for expanding or starting a business in Oliver.
Longer-range recommendations include building a buy-local campaign and creating a downtown beautification plan to initiating a cycling tourism program and assessing the feasibility of a co-work facility.
Oliver received a $72,000 grant from the B.C. government to hire EcoPlan.
Council will send EcoPlan comments on the strategy before the document is returned for final approval.