The stage is now set for city council to debate eight proposed budget changes, including the possibility of adding two extra RCMP officers and developing a new heritage registry, at its next meeting Sept. 15.
Notices of motion were officially read into the record at Tuesday night’s session. Motions that are approved Sept. 15 will be forwarded to staff to include in the draft 2021 budget that will be presented to council for consideration in November.
The proposals come amid repeated warnings about a projected $5-million hit to city revenues next year as a result of the pandemic.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield submitted the only motion that might make money, with a request that city staff apply for grants from the Clean BC Community Fund to pay for some of the green energy projects envisioned in a consultant’s study earlier this year.
Bloomfield said the Community Sustainability Advisory Committee was disappointed to learn city staff didn’t intend to apply to the fund because staff was stretched too thin by the pandemic.
“It’s (the committee’s) desire to see some actionable items coming out of the various reports, rather than them just sitting on shelves collecting dust,” said Bloomfield, who serves as council liaison to the committee.
“They were expensive reports, they have some good ideas in them and we should look at them further.”
Coun. Frank Regehr put forward two notices of motion related to development cost charges, one of which would implement a 40% increase that was in the works prior to the pandemic.
Mayor John Vassilaki, who was absent Tuesday due to the death of his mother, had his two notices read into the record on his behalf. The first calls for two additional RCMP officers in the 2021 budget, while the other seeks to add two bylaw officers and extend bylaw services’ operating hours to 2 a.m., seven days a week.
The final three notices of motion were filed by Coun. Judy Sentes, who declined to provide any further details ahead of formal debate Sept. 15.
Sentes’ motions call for reviewing and developing a heritage registry, improving safety at publish washrooms, and increasing garbage receptacles and maintenance in city parks.