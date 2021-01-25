No budget for a new fire truck? No problem.
A procurement committee of the Oliver Fire Department tasked with acquiring a new water tender to replace a 30-year-old model decided to get creative with the limited budget it received from the town in April 2020.
The market for such specialty equipment is narrow, and there was virtually nothing available that would not have required international travel, major modification or prohibitively expensive ferrying costs. So committee members decided to build a water tender locally, utilizing their connections in the business community.
Richard Simmons, a retired OFD member and current owners of Rapid Industries, sourced the uniquely suited cab and chassis, then performed the weight and balance calculations, tank installation and safety compliance work.
Munckhof Manufacturing constructed a customized truck body to the committee’s specifications, including the required electrical and plumbing work.
“I could see we didn’t have a lot of good options available within our budget. I floated the suggestion that maybe we could reuse some good parts off the old unit, find a proper cab and chassis, and build ourselves a unit for Oliver, in Oliver. In the end, we got one hell of a truck,” said company owner Dennis Munckhof, also an active Oliver firefighter.
“It’s not a new truck, but it looks like a new truck, it runs like a new truck, and it didn’t cost us a new truck, so that’s a win.”
Other local businesses that contributed to the project included Oliver Car & Truck, Tread Sled and Munday Media.