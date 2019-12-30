The Herald thanks the following individuals for their contributions to our 12th annual Be an Angel campaign:
In Memory of Roger Lafortune: $50
Anonymous: $50
Anonymous: $100
Anonymous: $100
Anonymous: $200
Anonymous: $500
Bruce & Bev Cox: $50
Diane Morcombe: $30
Evelyn Giesbrecht: $200
Gail: $25
George & Lorraine Bergquist: $100
In Memory of Eva Iannon: $100
In Memory of Marlene Liske & Gail Prior: $50
In Memory of Roger Lafortune: $50
In Memory of Shauna & Bobbie Wilson: $100
Isabel Parker : $50
Janet Willson : $35
Kevin & Michelle Dolighan: $100
Kim Lawton: $40
L. Fern Gibbard: $50.00
Lakecity Appliances: $200
M & J Dias: $75
Nancy Reger: $25
On behalf of grandkids Emma, Sophie & Tayler: $250
Roberta Carleton: $25
Roy Windeler: $250
Touching stories in the Herald. Very worthwhile cause: $50
Total to date: $41,508
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.