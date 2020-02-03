Hopes for a new Penticton tennis bubble will be burst Tuesday if city council goes along with a staff recommendation to put the idea on hold pending a sweeping review of all municipal facilities.
“Embarking on a new indoor tennis facility is a major capital initiative that would need to be analyzed and prioritized amongst other city assets and amenities,” city facilities director Bregje Kozak writes in her report to council.
“In light of council’s current commitment to complete a detailed asset and amenity review, staff recommend that this project be put on hold until completion of the asset and amenity management plan.”
The review, which comes with a $583,000 cost and will be led by a contractor, is expected to be complete in mid-2021.
“That project was initiated because the city has more assets and amenities than funds available to sustainably manage going forward, and will need to make strategic decisions to fund the most valuable assets and amenities to the community,” Kozak’s report concludes.
Staff was ordered to review the concept after a December presentation from local tennis enthusiast Dr. Ali Moshaver, who noted the city had yet to make good on a promise to replace the bubble that was torn down in 2007 to make way for the South Okanagan Events Centre.
Moshaver’s was the second such request for a new, indoor, air-supported tennis facility since 2017. The Penticton Tennis Club hosted its own public consultation in 2013 after costing out such a facility at $1.2 million, but the idea never moved forward.
Also on council’s agenda Tuesday for the 1 p.m. meeting is a staff recommendation to grant a hillside hazard development permit for 3200 Evergreen Drive, where plans are in the works for a 180-unit subdivision. The permit requires the developer to take special precautions while building on the steep terrain at the site.
And council will also be asked to approve a memorandum of understanding with OneSky Community Resources that would pave the way for developing new child-care spaces at an existing facility on Edmonton Avenue, pending grant money from senior governments.
Council’s evening session will begin at 6 p.m. with a public hearing on a rezoning application for 1500 Duncan Ave. E. that would allow the owner of Duncan Grocery to open a liquor store there.
