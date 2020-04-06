A popular program that separates people from their bulky waste items has been shelved for 2020.
Residents across the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen were looking forward this month to the annual pickup, which offered people a way to get rid of furniture, mattresses and the like.
“The cancellation is due to the need to protect workers. Collecting large items requires workers to be in close quarters,” the RDOS said in a press release.
“Two people are required to lift the items collected, while a third person drives the vehicle. The proximity of workers places them at risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.”
Curbside collection of garbage, recycling and yard waste has not been affected because trucks are operated by a single person.