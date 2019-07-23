Only one week after celebrating Time Winery’s first anniversary, owner Harry McWatters has died.
A post on the winery’s Facebook page said McWatters passed away in his sleep on Tuesday. He was in his early-70s.
After beginning his 50-year long career in the wine industry in Vancouver, McWatters arrived in the Okanagan, where he founded Sumac Ridge Winery in Summerland in 1980.
Through his career, McWatters was instrumental in helping found the B.C. Wine Institute, the B.C. Wine Information Society, VQA Canada and B.C. Hospitality Foundation.
He later founded Evolve Wineries, Time Winery and the McWatters Collection. Time Winery is located in the old Penmar Theatre building in downtown Penticton
For his efforts, McWatters was affectionately dubbed the godfather of B.C. wine.
“He lived his life,” said former MLA Rick Thorpe. “He was bigger than life.”
Thorpe met McWatters in the wine industry in 1989.
“He was so welcoming to me,” remembered Thorpe. “He taught me lots, I learned lots from him.”
Thorpse said he, McWatters and Stoneboat Vineyards owner Lanny Martiniuk worked on a strategic plan for the wine industry in the 1990s, with one of their goals being to one day see 50 wineries in the Okanagan.
“And of course, now we have in B.C. probably 300,” he said with a chuckle.
“Harry led B.C. wines to becoming world class. We should all be very, very thankful to him. Our hearts go out to his family and his grandchildren.
“If he had been born in another period of time, he would have either been Christopher Columbus or Marco Polo. He was always looking for the next thing.”
