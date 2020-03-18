A man is behind bars after allegedly stealing a taxi late Sunday in Penticton.
Police say the cabbie called 911 around 11:30 p.m. to report he had been parked in the Walmart area, when he was assaulted by a man who subsequently fled in the taxi.
“Front-line and police dog service officers arrived and were able to locate the stolen taxi only a few blocks from where the incident occurred,” Penticton RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
The suspect was located nearby and arrested.
Tyler Joseph Lemire, 34, is now charged with robbery, assault, theft under $5,000 and theft of a motor vehicle.
He appeared Wednesday in provincial court and was ordered held in custody. He’s due back in court April 8.