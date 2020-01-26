One of two chairlifts at Baldy Mountain Resort is out of commission and a kids’ ski race set for Sunday has been cancelled, due to what the hill operator has described as “procedural difficulties” created by a former employee.
The resort on Saturday posted a statement on its Facebook page explaining the Sugarlump lift is safe, but not running.
“We wish to let you know that all of our equipment and lifts have been inspected and are operating safely and within code. However, due to procedural difficulties caused by certain stolen records, we have no choice but to wait until these matters are dealt with,” the statement says.
It also notes the resort is “actively investigating and dealing with the actions of a former employee,” the actions of whom have been reported to the RCMP.
“Because this is an active investigation, we cannot go into the specifics of these actions at this time.”
The hill is still open, but with the Eagle chairlift only.
“Our team has taken all necessary (and extra) precautionary steps to ensure that our equipment and lifts are operating safely and efficiently. In addition to working with Technical Safety BC, we have also been in contact and are working with our lift company partners and experts in chair lift mechanics to ensure all lifts are safe and operational,” the statement adds.
“Guest and staff safety are, and always has been, of paramount concern and our top priority.”
The lift closure left the Mt. Baldy Alpine Club with no way for the 126 kids registered for a regional ski race to access the course, so the event has been cancelled.
“We sincerely are so sorry for what has happened, no one could have anticipated this situation,” the club wrote in a statement on its website.
Sugarlump chairlift is four-seater installed in 2007 that can move 750 people uphill per hour and reaches a maximum elevation of 1,942 metres, according to the resort’s website.
Mount Baldy is located approximately 30 minutes east of Oliver.
