Construction values dipped to a five-year low in Penticton last year, but the number of building permits obtained from city hall actually rose as homeowners were seemingly inspired by the pandemic to pick up their power tools.
City staff issued 731 permits for work valued at $99.2 million in 2020, compared to 715 permits worth $182.4 million in 2019, according to preliminary data from the local government.
“Many of these were homeowner permits – people using the time at home to make home improvements. Often these improvements were substantial, including adding suites or carriage houses,” Blake Laven, the city’s director of development services, said in an email.
Council last year waived permit fees for projects valued under $100,000, “and we had strong uptake on this program throughout the summer and into the fall,” added Laven.
“Anecdotally, I have also heard from builders and contractors that many homeowners spent money that normally would have went towards travelling or entertaining towards home improvements this year. Our construction trades were extremely busy this year.”
That’s evident in the red-hot housing market, according to Sarah Taylor, executive officer of the South Okanagan branch of the Canadian Home Builders’ Association.
“Residential construction remains very strong in the South Okanagan. However, supply is still not meeting demand as indicated by the current real estate market,” she said in an email, alluding to record-setting prices in that sector.
“The construction industry has not been unaffected by COVID in the South Okanagan, but it remains very much intact,” Taylor added. “Key issues facing our industry in 2021 are meeting housing demand and retaining trades and employees in our area.”
Last year’s permits included authorizations for 333 new residential units, down from 401 in 2019.
Multi-family residential construction was the busiest segment, with a total value of $38.6 million, followed by single-family residential construction at $26 million. Commercial building slumped to $2.9 million, after hitting $31.4 million just a year earlier.
But there were some big projects that got off the ground in 2020, including the 180-unit Skaha Shores apartment complex on South Main Street and a 75-unit apartment complex on Westminster Avenue, both of which will be geared to renters. Work also began on the 40-lot Bluffs at Skaha development and the next phase of the Skaha Lake Towers.
“In 2020 we were anticipating reductions in permit values regardless of COVID given the lack of any substantially large projects,” explained Laven.
“Where we ended up was slightly lower than our projections, but given the circumstances we are happy with the level of development activity in the community in the past year. It certainly was a bright spot in an otherwise challenging economic year.”
The last time the City of Penticton’s total construction value slid below $100 million was in 2015, when it tallied $60 million.
In the years that followed, the city twice flirted with a record-setting $198 million as it rode a wave of large projects, such as the David Kampe Tower at Penticton Regional Hospital and the new wing at Penticton Lakeside Resort.