Members of the Penticton Medical Staff Association are now 2-for-2 in their bid to secure funding for locum housing.
Summerland council on Monday voted unanimously to come up with $5,000 for the project.
Combined with $30,000 already approved by Penticton city council and another $5,000 expected to come from the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen, the cash would be used as seed money to secure long-term leases on rental properties that would then be offered at a discounted rate to locum doctors in Penticton.
The perk has been proposed as a way to get around a housing crunch and entice locums to set up shop here permanently.
Coun. Doug Holmes said the shortage of doctor housing is a provincial issue that has been downloaded onto local governments, “but I think (the $5,000) also sends a message to the province that there’s an issue here and were trying what we can to resolve it.”
