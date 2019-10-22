In partnership with Schoenne Homes, the City of Penticton is putting a call out for volunteers to help maintain city-owned parks and green spaces.
Volunteers can be individuals, organizations and service groups.
Schoenne Homes will be responsible for directing volunteers, with a focus on cleaning and restoring headstones at the Lakeview Cemetery.
“We were pleased to learn that Schoenne Homes had an interest in participating in the Adopt-a-Park program,” city parks supervisor Todd Whyte said in a press release.
“The city completed a cemetery masterplan in 2013 and the volunteer work that Schoenne Homes is proposing aligns perfectly with the restoration and repairs outlined in that masterplan.”
