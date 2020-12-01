Once travel restrictions are lifted, eight lucky residents of the Okanagan will get to explore the best of what’s on offer elsewhere in the Valley.
Hosted by most chambers of commerce from Enderby to Osoyoos, the Experience Okanagan contest was part of the group’s broader Love Local.
Diane Hutchinson of Enderby won the Experience Penticton package, which includes a one-night stay at the Lakeside Villa Inn & Suites, a date for two at OGO Float, a private tasting for two at Maple Leaf Spirits and gift cards from The Nest and Cannery Brewing.
The participating chambers – Enderby, Armstrong-Spallumcheen, Greater Vernon, Kelowna, Westside, Penticton and South Okanagan – are part of the Okanagan We Got This Coalition, which was formed to give local businesses a boost during the pandemic.