Tire tracks appear to be the focus of a police investigation that has closed a portion of the Skaha Beach walking path this morning.
An RCMP officer at the scene declined to comment on investigation, except to say it does not involve a suspicious death.
He and a forensic identification specialist were measuring tire tracks on the grass and walkway near the Tickleberry's snack shop.
Nearby, a propane tank, stepladder and what appeared to be two light fixtures were stacked up against the fence surrounding the kids' Discovery Park.
The beach itself remains open in the area.
More to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.